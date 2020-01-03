Gabon: US Rapper Ludacris Granted Gabon Citizenship

American rapper Ludacris aka Chris Bridges is a very happy man, this after he was granted Gabonese citizenship by the country's authorities yesterday.

Ludacris took to his social media pages to announce to the world, the he, his wife and children had become citizens of the West African nation, saying it is the best gift of the decade.

"Starting my New year with dual citizenship, Africa I am official, Momma and the kids too," wrote the rapper on social media pages.

A video posted on his Instagram page showed an excited Ludacris and the Gabonese authorities showing off the new passport.

Ludacris and his family spent Christmas and New Year in Gabon which is his wife Eudoxie Mbouguiengue's home country, the trip was also tied around celebrating the couple's fifth wedding anniversary.

After Gabon the rapper who visited Tanzania in 2011 is expected to go to Ghana.