South Africa: Free State SAPS New Sherriff in Town

3 January 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Free State Management and personnel is honoured to welcome in their reigns the newly appointed Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane who was Provincial Commissioner of North West. This follows the changes and appointments of Divisional and Provincial Commissioners by the Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele and the National Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khehla Sitole on the 12 December 2019.

For the Free State, these changes come wrapped with motherly warmth and love of Lt General Motswenyane who makes a comeback to the Free State following her promotion to the hot seat of Provincial Commissioner of the North West in 2016.

Lt Gen Motswenyane is not new to the province. She served over a decade as Deputy Provincial Commissioner (including time as Assistant Commissioner) with more than three decades as a member of the service. Familiar with stations and communities of Sasolburg, Bothaville, Welkom, and Bloemfontein, it is safe to share that she knows the Free State and its crime patterns like the back of her hand. An administrator, operations officer, a detective, and a crime-buster with proven track record, Lt Gen Motswenyane is ready to serve.

On Thursday 2 January 2020, just as some were lazily recovering from the festivities of welcoming the New Year, she was first at the office, a clear indication of what is to come; work and more work.

"I hope you are well rested and ready for the journey ahead," she said as she met and greeted excited personnel at the Metropolitan Building in Bloemfontein where she will be based. "I extend heartfelt gratitude to members who sacrificed quality time with family and friends to provide safety and security over the Festive Season. Crime does not sleep, neither does it go on vacation. We need to start immediately," she said.

The new Provincial Commissioner will soon crisscross the width and breadth of the Free State, sharing her vision and sourcing views from stakeholders and the community.

Although a solid foundation has been laid by her predecessors, new brooms always sweep better.

Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved.

