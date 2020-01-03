South Africa: Murder and Inquest Cases Opened As a Nurse and Social Worker Found Dead in a House

press release

The police in Tom Burke outside Lephalale have opened cases of murder and an Inquest following the discovery yesterday afternoon, Thursday 02 January 2020 of the body of a 30 year old Nurse lying in a pool of blood and that of her alleged partner hanging from the rafters of a house at Mahlasedi village.

The bodies were discovered by a neighbour at about 14h30. The police were informed and on arrival, they commenced with initial investigations. Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman was stabbed several times. The blood stained murder weapon was also found lying next to her body.

The inquest investigations regarding the other deceased who was found hanging from the rafters are also unfolding to determine the cause of death.

The motive for this incident is unknown at this stage but domestic violence cannot be ruled out. People are advised to seek professional assistance when faced with domestic or relationship challenges and desist from resorting to violence. Police investigations are continuing.