South Africa: Boy, 4, Drowns in Lagoon On KZN South Coast

3 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kaveel Singh

A four-year-old boy has drowned in a lagoon at Scottburgh Main Beach, KwaZulu-Natal paramedic services said on Friday.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the incident took place on Thursday.

"Reports from the scene indicate that bystanders found a 4-year-old male floating in the water. Lifeguards were alerted who, once on scene, started CPR."

He said that paramedics had initiated a full advanced life support resuscitation.

"Sadly, the patient's condition deteriorated, and he was declared deceased on the scene."

On Thursday, a 20-year-old man drowned at the Salt Rock beach, north of Durban, while a 10-year-old girl drowned at a public swimming pool in Westville the day before, on New Year's Day.

IPSS spokesperson Paul Herbst on Thursday warned holidaymakers to be cautious when taking to the water this festive season.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Highest Producer of Rice in Africa
Audit Report Books Chairman of Liberian Opposition Party
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Will Nigeria Dump the Naira for the New West African Currency?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.