South Africa: Ferreira Returns for Kings in Edinburgh

Cape Town — The experienced Schalk Ferreira will taste his first bit of PRO14 action for the 2019/20 season when he earns a starting berth for the Southern Kings in their clash against Edinburgh Rugby on Saturday.

The 35-year-old will be making a return from a back injury that has sidelined him since pre-season.

Courtney Winnaar, who will don the No 15 jersey, is also back in the starting XV this week.

The Southern Kings are expecting a thrilling encounter against an Edinburgh side that has shown some good form this season.

"We'll perhaps see a more ball-in-hand style of play against a side that can be very dangerous on the counter-attack, and certainly is when they have ball-in-hand themselves," Southern Kings interim coach, Robbi Kempson, said.

"The boys really put in some hard work over the month of December, and hopefully that will give us some due dividends with regards to our performance against Edinburgh, which away from home has been difficult.

"We look forward to seeing what the guys can put together against a fancied Edinburgh side that did well last weekend against Glasgow Warriors and is doing well within the PRO14 structures.

"We are looking forward to a strong display from our young men who have really moved things some way with regards to the way we want to play the game, and definitely that exceptional defensive effort they put in against Connacht. I hope we can keep that type of performance and start building, and hopefully what we want to achieve will come to fruition."

Teams:

Edinburgh Rugby

TBA

Southern Kings

15 Courtney Winnaar, 14 Yaw Penxe, 13 Sibusiso Sithole, 12 Howard Mnisi (captain), 11 Erich Cronje, 10 John-Thomas Jackson, 9 Stefan Ungerer, 8 Elrigh Louw, 7 Thembelani Bholi, 6 Ruaan Lerm, 5 Aston Fortuin, 4 Jerry Sexton, 3 Pieter Scholtz, 2 Jacques du Toit, 1 Schalk Ferreira

Subtitutes: 16 Alandre van Rooyen, 17 Xandre Vos, 18 De-Jay Terblanche, 19 John-Charles Astle, 20 Bobby de Wee, 21 Theo Maree, 22 Bader Pretorius, 23 Andell Loubser

- Southern Kings

Source: Sport24