South Africa: Table View Police Arrest Housebreaking Suspects

press release

During the early hours of this morning a home owner in Zeeland Street, Table View was alerted by security officers that their garage door was standing wide open and, upon an inspection, noticed that numerous equipment was missing. Table View police members were called and en-route to the housebreaking complaint, information was received by another armed response company about two suspicious males who were walking down a nearby street with back packs.

The members went to the address where the two suspicious males were observed. They conducted a search of the two men during which items possibly belonging to the home owner were discovered in their back packs. The items found in the possession of the two men were later identified by the home owner as the stolen property.

The suspects, aged 17 and 29, were arrested and detained at Table View police. They will remain in custody until their court appearance on Monday (2020-01-06) on charges related to housebreaking and possession of stolen property.