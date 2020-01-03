South Africa: Stolen Vehicle Recovered and Suspect Arrested in Kimberley

3 January 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Provincial Detectives Organised Crime unit arrested a male person aged 32- years- old in West End in Kimberley. On 02 January 2020 at about 11h30 information was followed up on and police found and confiscated an alleged stolen vehicle.

Suspect was found in possession of the Toyota Etios, suspected to be stolen in Johannesburg, recently. The approximate value of the vehicle is R150 000.

Suspect was arrested and detained at Kimberley cells and will soon appear at the Kimberley Magistrate Court soon.

Police investigation continues.

Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

