Mozambique: Flooding in the Licungo Basin Could Be Imminent

Maputo — Mozambique's National Directorate of Water Resource Management (DNGRH) has warned of impending flooding in the basin of the Licungo river, in the central province of Zambezia.

With moderate to heavy rains continuing to fall across the central provinces, a statement from the DNGRH said that, within the next 48 hours, the Licungo could reach flood alert level. If the river breaks its banks, that will threaten traffic on the roads between Lugela and Milange districts, and between Namacurra and Maganja da Costa. Several villages in the latter two districts are at risk of what the statement called "moderate flooding".

There has also been a sharp increase in the level of the Shire and Revubue rivers, which are the main tributaries of the Zambezi.

The DNGRH urged measures of precaution - people should not attempt to cross the swollen rivers, it said, and should leave areas at risk of flooding.

The Zambezia provincial authorities have already been urging communities in the Licungo basin to move to higher ground, but many are simply refusing to accept this advice.

Cited in Friday's issue of the Maputo daily "Noticias", the Director of the National Emergency Operational Centre (CENOE), Ana Cristina, said that although households were beginning to understand the risk of flooding, as the river rose, there were still some who insisted on staying near the banks of the Licungo.

She said that the major challenge for the authorities now is to guarantee that all communities leave flood-prone areas, preferably voluntarily and in good time. But if they still refused to go, coercion would be used, she said.

The authorities have already forcibly resettled people in Mocuba municipality, who had refused to leave houses built illegally beside the river, There were 276 of these illegal houses, built despite a giant billboard warning that building was forbidden in the area.

By Thursday, 246 of these houses had been demolished. The households affected have been resettled on higher land, about 10 kilometres away.