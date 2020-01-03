Mozambique: Prime Minister Visits Cabo Delgado

Maputo — Mozambican Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosario arrived in the northern province of Cabo Delgado on Friday afternoon to assess the impact of the torrential rains that have hit the province over the past week.

Cited by the independent television station STV, Rosario told reporters on arrival "I have come to see up close the drama caused by the rains. I am aware that the priority is to save lives and to re-open the roads that have been closed to traffic".

The province has been cut in two by the destruction of bridges over the Montepuez and Messalo rivers. This has made impossible overland access from the provincial capital, Pemba, to the seven northern districts of Cabo Delgado. Some of these districts are without power, because electricity pylons have been knocked down.

According to Elisete Manuel, the provincial delegate of the Mozambican relief agency, the National Disaster Management Institute (INGC), speaking to Radio Mozambique on Thursday, 308 houses have been totally destroyed by the rains, and a further 517 have been inundated. One person so far is known to have died, another is missing, and ten people have been injured.

Manuel said the rains have devastated 391 hectares of crops and swamped a further 512 hectares. To replant these areas, the 3,733 households affected need thirty tonnes of maize and bean seeds.

Efforts to assist the northern districts are complicated by the collapse of the bridges over the Montepuez and Messalo rivers. Northern Cabo Delgado is known to be short of basic foods and of fuel. Manuel said 414,000 litres of fuel are needed to supply the northern districts.

The outgoing governor of Cabo Delgado, Julio Parruque, announced that the holidays of all members of the provincial government have been suspended, so that they can attend to the requirements of the public.