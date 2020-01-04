Kenya: U.S. Firms Put Over 10 Million Kenyan Artefacts Online

Photo: National Museums of Kenya
Screenshot of the National Museums of Kenya website.
3 January 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Fred Oluoch

Over 10 million of Kenya's archaeological and paleontological collections will be available to all online after three American data service companies--Digital Divide Data, Amazon Web Services and Intel--digitised them.

Senior research scientist and head of the palaeontology section at the National Museums of Kenya Fredrick Kyalo Manthi said the interactive website will enable more people all over the world, especially the youth, to learn about Kenya's rich heritage and hopefully be inspired to discover more of the country's rich collection.

The project also saw 20 research assistants at the National Museums of Kenya and 30 students from various colleges get trained on using this technology.

The new digital format means that one does not need to physically go to the museum--the chief heritage custodial--to sample the country's archaeological and paleontological collections.

It is also meant to attract more researchers and tourists, as well as attract more interest in Kenya's artefacts, which include 2.5-million years of humankind's palaeontology cultural evolution and millions of fossils dating back to the Oligocene era from 2.3 million to 3.3 million years ago.

The project, which started in June 2017, involved digitising culturally and scientifically significant artefacts and fossil specimens and creating a digital archives platform as well as a virtual museum. The platform will be hosted on the AWS cloud.

The entire project involved three main components: Defining the ontologies for the collections, building the database and training personnel to enter information, and digitising and building the virtual museum website.

Archaeological and paleontological work in numerous sites in Kenya starting in the 1930s has yielded important records of global human origins.

The collection includes six million years of humankind's history and some of the best-preserved hominid specimens. Among the key attractions will be the 1.6-million-year-old fossil, named Nariokotome Boy, commonly known as Turkana Boy, which was found in 1984 by Kamoya Kimeu, who was part of a group of archaeologists led by Richard Leakey. The virtual exhibition can be accessed through nmkearthsciences.org.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: East African

Most Popular
Kenya
Business
East Africa
Entertainment
ICT
Innovation
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Highest Producer of Rice in Africa
What is Winky D Trying to Say with His New Album?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Audit Report Books Chairman of Liberian Opposition Party

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.