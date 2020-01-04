Uganda: Man Hospitalised After Running 5km During UPDF Recruitment Exercise

3 January 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Isaac Otwii

A man who on Thursday turned up for Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) recruitment exercise at old Akii-Bua Stadium in Lira Town has been hospitalised after running about five kilometres.

The UPDF 4th Division Spokesperson, Maj Caeser Olweny said the candidate identified as Patrick Olet, a resident of Agweng Sub County in Lira District, started presenting weird behaviours after finishing a 5-kilometre road run exercise.

"He had come to try his luck but he could not make it to the final stage. We rushed him to the hospital together with other candidates who collapsed because we wanted to save their lives," he said.

"We were later able to contact their family members to inform them about their conditions," he added.

On Thursday, over 2000 candidates turned up for the recruitment exercise at old Akii-bua stadium and at least 83 recruits were successful.

The UPDF recruitment exercise in Lira District drew candidates from the districts of Lira, Otuke, Alebtong, Dokolo, and Amolatar, Kole, Oyam, Kwania and Apac.

The nationwide army recruitment exercise runs until January 5, 2020, before successful candidates start training in different military training schools around the country. The army is seeking to recruit 4, 000 recruits in the nationwide exercise.

