Nigeria: Coachella Settles for Seun Kuti

Photo: Benoît Derrier
Seun Kuti at the 2008 Marsatac Festival in Marseille, France (file photo).
4 January 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Organisers of the popular United States Music festival called Coachella, or the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, as it's officially known, yesterday released a full list of the global artistes scheduled to perform at the 2020 edition, which saw Nigeria's Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti emerge as the only Nigerian on this year's list, just like he did eight years ago when he first performed as the only Nigerian.

Seun, son of late Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, will be performing alongside members of his Egypt '80, his late father's band.

This is coming a year after Nigeria's Burna Boy and Mr Eazi gave memorable performances at the festival. Seun Kuti who shared a photo of Coachella 2020 lineup took to his Instagram page to announce the news with a clip from his performance eight years ago as the first Nigerian artiste to perform at the festival.

He wrote, "Coachella 2020 announced and we are going going back back to Cali Cali!! Swipe left for the atmosphere the last time we were there 8 years ago! @chefyeide in the background helping her partner build his dreams, be like her, #africanawomanism #getthesax @shapiroshapiroandshapirollp how many pounds of Cali Green we gonna burn thru? #WADP #coachella."

The annual event billed for the two weekends of April 10-12 and April 17-19 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, also has it's headliners for the 2020 edition confirmed, among whom are Travis Scott and Frank Ocean.

Since 1999, the international event has grown into one of the biggest music festivals in the world. Over two weekends, insane crowds come out to watch the world's biggest musicians in the middle of the Colorado Desert.

The event features musical artistes from many genres of music, including rock, pop, indie, afro-pop, hip hop and electronic dance music, as well as art installations and sculptures.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Entertainment
External Relations
U.S., Canada and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Highest Producer of Rice in Africa
What is Winky D Trying to Say with His New Album?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Audit Report Books Chairman of Liberian Opposition Party

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.