Nigeria: Coachella Settles for Seun Kuti

Organisers of the popular United States Music festival called Coachella, or the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, as it's officially known, yesterday released a full list of the global artistes scheduled to perform at the 2020 edition, which saw Nigeria's Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti emerge as the only Nigerian on this year's list, just like he did eight years ago when he first performed as the only Nigerian.

Seun, son of late Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, will be performing alongside members of his Egypt '80, his late father's band.

This is coming a year after Nigeria's Burna Boy and Mr Eazi gave memorable performances at the festival. Seun Kuti who shared a photo of Coachella 2020 lineup took to his Instagram page to announce the news with a clip from his performance eight years ago as the first Nigerian artiste to perform at the festival.

He wrote, "Coachella 2020 announced and we are going going back back to Cali Cali!! Swipe left for the atmosphere the last time we were there 8 years ago! @chefyeide in the background helping her partner build his dreams, be like her, #africanawomanism #getthesax @shapiroshapiroandshapirollp how many pounds of Cali Green we gonna burn thru? #WADP #coachella."

The annual event billed for the two weekends of April 10-12 and April 17-19 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, also has it's headliners for the 2020 edition confirmed, among whom are Travis Scott and Frank Ocean.

Since 1999, the international event has grown into one of the biggest music festivals in the world. Over two weekends, insane crowds come out to watch the world's biggest musicians in the middle of the Colorado Desert.

The event features musical artistes from many genres of music, including rock, pop, indie, afro-pop, hip hop and electronic dance music, as well as art installations and sculptures.