Tanzania: Zambians Convicted of Illegal Entry Thank Magufuli for Record Amnesty

Kalambo — ZION Watch Tower Church has expressed its gratitude to President John Magufuli for granting amnesty to its leader, Rev Jonas Simulunga (73) , and other nine Zambian nationals.

Rev Simulunga, who is popularly known as "Holy Father" or "Pope" and his nine followers from Zambia, are among the 241 prisoners from Rukwa Region who benefited from the historic amnesty.

The nine Zambian nationals who have benefited from the amnesty are Joseph Sichilima (7 2), Joseph Simsika (71), Dan Sichiliama (7 2), David Simusika (68), James Sichilima (65), David Sinkala (4 2), Enock Simungala (4 0), Noah Sikazwe (40) and Amos Sinyangwe ( 40).

They are residents of Mpulungu Township along the shores of Lake Tanganyika on the Zambian side. At the 58th independence anniversary, President Magufuli made history by granting amnesty to 5,533 prisoners countrywide.

The 'Daily News' recently visited Rev Simulunga at his church headquarters at Kitika Village and held and exclusive interview with him and some church leaders, including Rev Silas Simulinga.

"Emotions were high at the Zion Watch Tower headquarters here at Kitika Village when members of the church some from neighbouring Zambia received our church leader, Rev Simulunga, and our fellow nine Zambian nationals who were serving a six-month jail sentence, but had benefitted from amnesty granted by President Magufuli.

Church followers were very happy after the release of their church leader, Rev Simulunga. They will look forward to observing their New Year celebration on April 14, this year, usually presiding at by only Rev Simulunga and no any other church leaders including bishops," added Rev Silas Simulunga.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For his part, Rev Jonas Simulunga said he and the nine Zambian nationals were sentenced to serve six months in jail for illegal immigration.

"I was sentenced to serve a jail term for allegedly hosting illegal immigrants who allegedly entered the country without having proper travelling documents."

"Realising that no human being is perfect, God forgave us for repenting... I urge the pardoned convicts to become good examples in community and engage in income generating activities," he emphasised.

He further added that emotions were also high in neighbouring Zambia when he accompanied the nine Zambian nationals who were received at Zion Watch Tower Church in Mpulungu Township along the shores of Lake Tanganyika.

On church history, Rev Jonas Simulunga said Zion Watch Tower Church was established 105 years ago by a Tanzanian national, Rev Enock Sindani, who was living in America.

"With the headquarters popularly known as 'Vatican City' located at Kitika Village in Ksanga Ward along the shores of Lake Tanganyika in Kalambo District, Rukwa Region, and its leader is popularly known as 'Holy Father' or 'The Pope' while churchgoers are known as Watch Towerers," added Rev Simulunga.

He further explained that as per church tradition the New Year was observed on April 14 and the nativity of Jesus Christ on October 1, each year.