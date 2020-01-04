Sudan: Al-Degair Affirms Return of Stability in El-Geneina

Al-Genaina — The head of the Sudanese Congress Party and the leader at the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change, Eng. Omer Al-Degair, has affirmed calmness of the conditions in Al-Genaina city, following the violent incidents that took place during the past week and claimed dozens of lives.

In a statement to (SUNA) Al- Degair indicated that the violent events in Al-Geneina had resulted in a great humanitarian disaster represented in thousands of citizens in urgent need of shelter, food, medicine and clothing, calling for official and popular solidarity with the affected citizens.

Al-Degair pointed out that the delegation of the Forces of Freedom and Change including the Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk held a number of meetings with the components of the local community in Al-Geneina, in addition to field visits made by the delegation to some of the refugees' camps.

He stressed the success of the meetings held in easing the tension in the city, indicating that conditions have calmed down now and there are no security violations currently in the state.

The Chairman of the Sudanese Congress Party explained that the meetings resulted in the commitment of the parties of the conflict to stop hostilities, noting that an independent committee had been formed to investigate the circumstances of the events and to bring the perpetrators to fair legal trial.

He added that a final and lasting solution to ensure non repeating of community violence lies on the realization of a just and comprehensive peace, and achieving success in all transitional challenges such as economic and development issues, dismantling of empowerment of the former regime, legal reform and transitional justice, "all that would lead to the establishment of a state of citizenship and law that recognizes diversity without discrimination or marginalization." He said.

The head of the Sudanese Congress Party has arrived in El-Geneina, the capital of West Darfur state, last Thursday leading the delegation of the Forces of Freedom and Change to inspect the conditions of citizens following the violent events in El Geneina, and to contribute to the restoration of civil peace in the city.