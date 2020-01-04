Sudan: Al-Taishi - Mediation Manages Solid Peace Process

Juba — The member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, the spokesman of the government delegation to the negotiations in Juba, Mohamed Al-Hassan Al-Taishi, noted that the negotiations in the Juba Forum are taking place in a complicated regional and international circumstances and changes that the negotiators from all sides should take in consideration.

He stressed in press statements, the importance of presence of Sudan's strategic interests in the negotiation files.

He indicated that the negotiating and mediation parties are working and managing a peaceful peace process, noting that the peace process in Juba is exceptional, as it has never happened that the Sudanese parties sat in one forum to discuss all issues.

Al-Taishi, indicated the possibility of reaching a comprehensive peace agreement before the end of the period stipulated in the constitutional document.

He pointed out that the negotiating tracks covered the war-affected and the marginalized areas.

In regard to the Darfur track, he revealed that discussions have reached advanced stages, pointing out that if an agreement is reached in Darfur track and the two regions, the features of the final agreement will be clear, indicating that the parties also discussed the technical issues that would make one peace agreement.

Al-Taishi, has under- estimated effects of conflicts in the east on progress of the negotiation process, noting that the parties are negotiating to end conflicts.