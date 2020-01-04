Sudan: Al-Taishi - Mediation Manages Solid Peace Process

4 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — The member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, the spokesman of the government delegation to the negotiations in Juba, Mohamed Al-Hassan Al-Taishi, noted that the negotiations in the Juba Forum are taking place in a complicated regional and international circumstances and changes that the negotiators from all sides should take in consideration.

He stressed in press statements, the importance of presence of Sudan's strategic interests in the negotiation files.

He indicated that the negotiating and mediation parties are working and managing a peaceful peace process, noting that the peace process in Juba is exceptional, as it has never happened that the Sudanese parties sat in one forum to discuss all issues.

Al-Taishi, indicated the possibility of reaching a comprehensive peace agreement before the end of the period stipulated in the constitutional document.

He pointed out that the negotiating tracks covered the war-affected and the marginalized areas.

In regard to the Darfur track, he revealed that discussions have reached advanced stages, pointing out that if an agreement is reached in Darfur track and the two regions, the features of the final agreement will be clear, indicating that the parties also discussed the technical issues that would make one peace agreement.

Al-Taishi, has under- estimated effects of conflicts in the east on progress of the negotiation process, noting that the parties are negotiating to end conflicts.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Conflict
Peacekeeping
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Highest Producer of Rice in Africa
What is Winky D Trying to Say with His New Album?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Africa's Wealthiest Man Ends The Year U.S.$4.3 Billion Richer

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.