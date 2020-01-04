Sudan: Arman - Unification of Security Organization Leads to Stability

Juba — The Sudan People's Liberation Movement (SPLM) north sector, led by Malik Aga'ar, affirmed it is concern with the security arrangements file, and to be discussed by specialists.

The Deputy Chairman of the movement, Yassir Arman has criticized in press statements in Juba, Saturday, the existence of five armies in Sudan and demanded the need to unify or merge them into a unified army.

He indicated that the politically, economically and socially stabilization of Sudan lies on the unification of all the forces in the country into one army, calling on all the Sudanese people to press for the unification of the forces in a national army to serve Sudan and the region.

He pointed out to the long experience and legacy of the Sudanese army to be added to the unified security organization, noting to the importance of the security arrangements file in the negotiations, and the need to discuss it in a unified manner with the armed movements.

He pointed out to the diversity that the movements of the armed struggle can add to the unified security organization, praising in the same time roles being played by the Rapid Support Forces.

He drew attention to the major security unrest in the region in Libya, Niger, Cameroon, Somalia, and Ethiopia which requires concern.

He stressed on the (SPLM) north sector, led by Malik Aga'ar, adherence to the conduction of a constitutional conference for the discussion of all issues, including the issue of religion and the state, and to be held at the end of the transitional period with the participation of all the Sudanese people.