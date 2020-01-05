Guinea Bissau Ruling Party Contests Presidential Poll Results

5 January 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Arnaldo Vieira

Guinea Bissau's ruling party has filed a petition at the Supreme Court asking it to nullify the December 29, 2019 presidential re-run.

The African Party for Guinea and Cape Vert Independence (PAIGC) Friday filed the notice, citing irregularities in the polls.

Last Wednesday, the National Electoral Commission (CNE) announced Mr Umaro Sissoco Embalo of the Movement for Democratic Alternative (Madem-G 15) as the winner. But PAIGC'S Domingos Simões Pereira said the provisional results had "irregularities, nullities and manipulations".

Supporters of Mr Embalo, the President-elect, say the allegations have no legal basis.

According to CNE, Mr Embalo won the presidential re-run with 53.55 per cent of the votes while Mr Pereira got 46.45 per cent. The re-run required a simple majority victory.

The two former prime ministers went head to head on December 29 to determine who will become Guinea Bissau's next president after the November 24 election failed to produce an outright winner.

Meanwhile, the USA embassy in Bissau said the elections were just, transparent, free and conducted in an orderly way.

In a statement, the diplomatic mission congratulated Guinea Bissau for a successful presidential re-run.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: East African

Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Highest Producer of Rice in Africa
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Africa's Wealthiest Man Ends The Year U.S.$4.3 Billion Richer
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
What is Winky D Trying to Say with His New Album?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.