South Africa: 'I Am Here Every Year!' - Capetonians Revel in Cape Town Street Parade

5 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Bertram Malgas

The streets of Cape Town were lined with families camping out on the sidewalk, excited to see the Cape Town Street Parade on Saturday.

Minstrel troupes donned their bright coloured uniforms and painted faces for the annual showcase. Thousands marched through the city streets. Forty-five troupes from four different carnival associations took part in the event.

Some of the troupes included the Juvie Boy Entertainers, the West London All Stars, and the D6 Hanover Minstrels.

Naima Williams from Milnerton told News24 that attending the "Tweede Nuwe Jaar" celebrations is a tradition.

"I am here every year! This is the first time we didn't overnight, but normally we overnight then we are here for the next day," Williams explained.

'It's in our blood'

Moeniba Eli from Hanover Park and her family booked their spot on Thursday morning already.

"We brought everything with... a gazebo, tables, mattresses... the whole house," she said with a laugh.

Like many locals, the Eli family said they have never missed a parade.

"We have been coming since we were children. It's in our blood, it's in our DNA," she said.

The musical troupes made their way from Hanover Street in District Six, past the iconic City Hall in the CBD, and into Bo-Kaap.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Highest Producer of Rice in Africa
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official
Africa's Wealthiest Man Ends The Year U.S.$4.3 Billion Richer
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.