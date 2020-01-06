Uganda: Roja Hates Jokes About His Height - Slick Stuart

How would you describe Roger?

Stubborn and playful, but hardworking.

How did you meet and later team up?

By the time we met, we were both DJs, and we would incidentally be at the same shows. I asked myself: "Who's this guy always getting hired for the same gigs I'm booked at?" With time,

I started loving his music, and he liked mine. We were basically each other's fans, and when we finally sat, we decided to start up something new that was not in the industry. From there we picked it up. However, I don't exactly recall whose idea it was.

What does he like most?

Not so sure, but he loves being on the phone most of the time.

What does he dislike the most?

He hates being joked about, especially if it is about his height. He treats calling him short disrespectful.

What have been some of the biggest highlights of Slick Stuart and Roja

That would be our annual Mix-tape party. Besides that though, as a duo, we have shared a stage with big shots such as Konshens, Burna Boy, Alaine, Wizkid, Tekno, and Mr Eazi.

What's the craziest thing he has done?

So many, like there was a fight he was involved in with a girl which went viral. Okay it wasn't necessarily a fight, but they had a heated argument which forced him to throw a doom canister at her.

How often do you meet?

We meet regularly because we have so much work to do together.

You have different personalities, how do you bond?

Professionalism, goals and respect. When we thought of working together, we knew that we were different.

However, we chose music to define us and have a manager to help us take the professional route.

What do you like about him?

There are so many things we've decided to take on, which I've been skeptical about. But he always urges us to go for it. He's my risk taker, and go getter. I can think of an idea but with little idea of how we'll execute it.

For instance we had various conversations on how we would pull off a big venue he'd suggested, for our recent Mix-tape party.

We had debates, with me arguing that it was so big for us, but he insisted and believed that we could do it.

What don't you like about him?

He talks too much.

Do you guys ever fight?

Six years now, no physical fights. But of course as people who work together, we are bound to have disagreements. As boys you're bound to have quarrels, but we keep it professional.

What would be your advice to aspiring deejays who look up to you?

They need to love the game first, and then God above all.

What don't people know about Slick Stuart and Roja?

We are humble people, we love, and when you meet us on the street, you shouldn't be scared, don't expect a lot from us because we are as human as you.

How would you describe Stuart?

He aspires to be different, Slick like his name, is quiet and humble.

How did you meet and finally decide to team up?

We have the same style and taste. We did not just decide, but it was out of friendship. Before we became a duo, we were friends.

And also as a DJ, I was baffled as to how he was always contacted for the same gigs I played at. I mean, there were other DJs, so he must have been very good.

If not, there was something special about him. We loved and appreciated each other's styles. Later we said we could have those different styles fused, to have a better thing.

What does he like ?

He loves gadgets, big time.

What does he dislike the most?

He hates sub-standard stuff.

What are some of the highlights of Slick Stuart and Roja?

Selling out on all our mixtape party concerts. Business is well, and the brand is going places.

I thank you for appreciating us as the Almighty keeps us going.

What's the craziest thing that you remember him doing?

He's shy, but he once removed his shirt while we were on stage. I was surprised.

How often do you meet?

We meet almost daily.

You have different personalities, how do you bond?

It's music and work, but also understanding each other. Plus everyone takes on their role seriously.

What do you like about him?

He's so hardworking .

What don't you like about him?

He's too quiet and too laidback.

Do you guys ever fight?

Sometimes, but not that girlish beef. I would say there are always challenges but as grown-ups, you find ways of overcoming them.

What would be your advice to aspiring deejays?

They need to master the art, work hard, do research, be disciplined, books are also important. You don't have to drop out because we are graduates too.

What don't people know about Slick Stuart and Roja?

We are Uganda's most sensational, hardworking, God-fearing, and most sought after dynamic DJ duo.