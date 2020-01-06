Nigeria: Buhari Renews Commitment to West African Stability

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday renewed his commitment to stability, peace, progress and prosperity in the entire West African sub-region.

President Buhari was reacting to Umaro Muhktar Sissoco Embalo, the President-elect of Guinea Bissau, who came to Nigeria on a "thank you visit" and to voice his "good wishes", following his emergence as winner in the keenly contested, just-concluded elections in his country.

"Without stability, there can be no development. We will do whatever it will take to stabilize the sub-region," Buhari said in a statement issued by his media aide, Garba Shehu.

The president hailed the outgoing President, José Mário Vaz, himself a candidate in the elections for supporting the emergence of Embalo in the second round of balloting "in the interest of peace and stability."

Buhari, who said history will remember President Mario Vaz for putting national interest above his own, added that he cared for peace within the region.

He also voiced his desire for both countries to work together for the betterment of their peoples and renewed his vision for peace, progress and prosperity in West Africa.

President-elect Embalo, a businessman-turned politician, was Prime Minister of Guinea Bissau under incumbent President Jose Mario Vaz between 2016 and 2018.

He was a member of the ruling African Party of Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde (PAIGC) when he founded the Movement for Democratic Alternative (MADEM-G15) on which platform he won the elections.

He lauded President Buhari for his support leading to his emergence as winner in the elections and voiced his appreciation for the warm and friendly disposition of Nigeria towards him and the people of his country.

He informed him of his selection as the Guest of Honour at the Presidential inauguration coming up next month and for which he received assurances from President Buhari that he will make the best efforts to be present.