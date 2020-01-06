Kenya: Wrong to Hold Koroga Festival in Hell's Gate As It Will Harm Park

opinion

I write in regard to the Karoga Festival scheduled for February 14 -- in less than two months -- in Hell's Gate National Park, Nakuru County.

Hell's Gate was initially gazetted as a national park for two reasons: its spectacular geological scenery and, more significantly, its high density and diversity of birds of prey.

First, Hell's Gate contains the only protected breeding colony of critically endangered -- according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) -- Ruppell's vultures in Kenya which number 20-25 cliff nest ledges.

This species has declined by 80 per cent over the past 20 years and only nests on cliffs. Vultures are the most threatened group of vertebrates.

Second, it has the longest-known nest site of Verreaux's eagles in central Kenya.

SAFE HARBOUR

Third, it is a major foraging area for migrant raptors coming from the Palaearctic.

Fourth, it is home to several nesting pairs of lanner falcons, augur buzzards, African harrier hawks -- which nest on the cliffs.

Fifth, it's a foraging area for endangered or threatened resident raptors like martial eagles, African hawk eagles and secretary birds.

Sixth, it is a key stronghold for the regionally declining Mackinder's eagle owls, an afro-alpine cliff specialist.

Seventh, the cliffs also provide nesting crags for millions of swifts of several species, as well as specialised birds that are only found on or near such cliffs.

The expected attendance at the festival is at least 15,000 people over two days, with DJs playing loud music on multiple stages and throughout the night, as well as production of significant litter and potential fire risks.

HABITAT DISRUPTION

My concern over the potential disturbance that will be caused by this festival regarding these sensitive species is well founded: human activity can, and does, result in nest site abandonment and a reduction in annual offspring produced per nest rates.

Plains game such as zebras, warthog and giraffe will temporarily relocate but a nesting raptor cannot move an active nest site, especially if on a cliff face.

They must constantly be attended to to ensure the survival of any eggs and chicks.

The anticipated noise level can result in substantial long-term negative effects on the now-fragile raptor community in the park.

An environmental impact assessment (EIA) with raptor experts' input should reveal this.

Only 11 per cent of the country's land area is protected. This begs the question why such destructive activities are allowed in our smallest and most specialised park -- despite there being better alternative sites.

CONSERVE PARK

There are ample hotels, campsites and ranches around Naivasha that can adequately host such an event while still generating income for KWS.

Hell's Gate has weathered much abuse over the past decade -- weddings, concerts, jazz festivals, wheelbarrow races and geothermal activity expansion. Its value is misunderstood and underappreciated.

The organisers ought to move the festival to a venue that will not result in further damage of our stressed and declining wildlife. The abuse must stop.