Nigeria: Atomic Energy Chairman, Son, Three Others Killed in Kaduna Explosion - Presidency

The presidency has confirmed that at least five people were killed in the gas explosion that occurred Saturday in Kaduna.

President Muhammadu Buhari also expressed deep sadness over the explosion which led to the death of the Chairman, Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission, Simon Mallam, his son and three others at Sabon Tasha area of Kaduna on Saturday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the accident which occurred Saturday afternoon.

Apart from the five deaths now confirmed by the presidency, properties worth millions of naira were also destroyed in the explosion.

Residents of the area said the explosion occurred at the gas refill centre, trapping many people in the inferno.

Many shops, mostly salons, plumbing materials, a boutique and others were affected.

The exact cause of the explosion has not been confirmed with the Kaduna government saying on Saturday that an investigation was ongoing.

Reacting to the incident, President Buhari said: “I am deeply touched by this unfortunate incident that claimed the lives of Professor Simon Mallam, his son and others.

“The death of the erudite Professor has robbed Nigeria of a great scientist whose services were acutely needed at a time we are increasing emphasis on science and technology for development.

“I extend my heartfelt sympathy to his family and those of other victims of the gas explosion. May God comfort these families and give them the fortitude to bear the loss,” Mr Buhari added in a statement by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu.