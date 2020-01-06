Nigeria: Police Issue Nationwide Alert Over Killing of Iranian General

5 January 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Kingsley Nwezeh

Abuja — Following the killing of an Iranian General, Quasem Soleimani, by the United States, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, Sunday issued a red alert nationwide in a bid to forstall any emergency.

Soleimani, leader of the elite Iranian Revolutionary Guards, killed by a United States drone strike in Bagdad, Iraq, is a Shii'ite muslim.

A statement issued by Force PRO, Frank Mba, said the IG had placed police commands and formations nationwide on red alert.

"This proactive measure follows intelligence report that sequel to the recent killing of an Iranian General, some domestic interests are planning to embark on massive public disturbances and sabotage.

"Consequently, Zonal AIGs and Command Commissioners of Police have been directed to ensure maximum surveillance and security of lives and property across the nation", it said.

The Police commanders were directed to ensure strategic deployments of both overt and covert police operatives to ensure adequate security and safety of citizens, foreigners especially diplomats and diplomatic missions domiciled in Nigeria as well as the protection of critical national assets.

The statement assured Nigerians and foreigners resident in Nigeria of adequate security and warned all potential troublemakers to steer clear of the streets and territory of Nigeria.

