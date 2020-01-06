Nigeria: Aisha Buhari Donates Food Items to Less Privileged in Gombe State

5 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)

The First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari has donated foods items to women groups, correctional homes, orphanages and other less privileged groups in Gombe state.

The items were distributed by Hajiya Asma'u Yahaya the wife of the state governor at a ceremony in Gombe.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the items included 1000 bags of rice, 600 cartons of spaghetti and 300 jerry cans of vegetable oil.

Speaking at the event, Yahaya said the gesture was aimed at touching the lives of the beneficiaries.

"The First Lady has the people of Gombe in mind that is why she is demonstrating such through the distribution of food items.

"This is because she wants to give them a sense of belonging," she said.

She said there was no religious or ethnic consideration in the distribution as the items were meant for those that needed assistance.

She added that the distribution was done based on the needs of the vulnerable groups.

She appreciated the groups for their cooperation during the distribution.

In his remarks, Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President Malam Abdulahi Aliyu said the decision to share the food items was to assist the needy.

Aliyu commended Gov. Inuwa Yahaya, for the good work he has started since he assumed office.

Alhaji Umar Goro, state Chairman of the People Living with Disabilities thanked the wife of the president for the gesture and called on her to do more.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Highest Producer of Rice in Africa
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official
Africa's Wealthiest Man Ends The Year U.S.$4.3 Billion Richer
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.