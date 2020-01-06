Nigeria: Road2MalariaEradication - Nigerian Military Partners Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation

5 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Okogba

A high-level delegation from the Nigerian Armed Forces led by Rear Admiral OH Ngalabak- Chief of Defence Civil Military corporation and Rear Admiral N.J Bala paid a courtesy visit to Prince Ned Nwoko to promote Civilian-Military partnerships in their bid to eradicate malaria and upcoming projects which include the Unsung Heroes Concert scheduled for 11th January 2020 and the visit to military base at Maiduguri.

The Military personnel noted that forest is a breeding ground for mosquitoes so they are not only fighting the insurgents but also fighting against the scourge of malaria in the forest and on this note they decided to partner with Prince Ned Nwoko foundation to make Nigeria and Africa as a whole free from Malaria.

Prince Ned pledged his support to the military activities and also shared the Malaria Eradication Project with them. Prince Ned a former parliamentarian noted that the two approaches of the foundation which are funding a research for malaria vaccine to the tune of $750,000 in five universities across Africa and partnership with relevant government agencies to declare a national day or week of fumigation which will make it easier to fumigate the entire nation simultaneously are sacrosanct in eradicating malaria in Nigeria and the continent of Africa. Prince Ned will embark on Antarctica expedition with members of his team.

VANGUARD

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Health
Malaria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Highest Producer of Rice in Africa
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official
Africa's Wealthiest Man Ends The Year U.S.$4.3 Billion Richer
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.