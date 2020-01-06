Nigeria: Navy Impounds Foreign Rice Worth N130m in Calabar

5 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emma Una

Calabar — Nigerian Navy Ship, NNS, Victory has impounded bags of foreign parboiled rice illegally imported into the country through the Calabar Water Channel.

Rear Admiral Vincent Okeke, the Commander NNS Victory who paraded six suspects and the bags of rice at the naval base warehouse said the street value of the rice is estimated at one hundred and thirty million naira and stated that the rice was brought in from Cameroon through Calabar Water Channel.

"NNS Victory patrol team arrested six men suspected to be rice smugglers at Utan Creek, off Tomshort Island with a large wooden boat laden with foreign parboiled rice smuggled from Cameroon".

He gave the names of the suspects to include for Cameroonians and one Nigerian: Tafili Redovili, Ayiseh Innocent, Makon Emmanuel Acillis, Billa Nwana, the Cameroonians and, Kayode Isaac, the Nigerian.

Rear Admiral Okeke revealed that before the arrest of the six suspects, his team had confronted another large wooden boat at Okposo Creek in Akwa Obom State also laden with illegally imported foreign rice.

"On sighting NNS Victory patrol team, the crew of the boat jumped into the sea and absconded, nonetheless, the boat was safely moved to our Base where one thousand, four hundred and eight bags of rice were offloaded and kept under our custody ".

He gave the total sum of items recovered by his team in the past nine months as worth three hundred and fifty-one million, eight hundred and seventeen thousand naira and threatened that anyone who tries to defy the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ette Ibas directives that all illegal activities in the country's territorial water must cease would be arrested and made to face the law.

"We are handing over the impounded rice to the leader of Operation Border Drill of the Nigerian Customs in Calabar along with the suspects and two large wooden boats for further investigations and prosecution ".

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Conflict
Arms and Armies
Commodities
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Highest Producer of Rice in Africa
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official
Africa's Wealthiest Man Ends The Year U.S.$4.3 Billion Richer
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.