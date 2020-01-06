Nigeria: No Mass Recall of Nigerian Ambassadors Abroad - Presidency

5 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Hamed Shobiye

The Presidency on Sunday dismissed reports of mass recall of the country's ambassadors abroad.

Reports say the federal government had last week recalled all the country ambassadors serving in various missions abroad.

But the Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President, Garba Shehu, said in a statement that only 25 career Ambassadors, who attained the retirement age or had been in public service for 35 years, were recalled.

"There was nothing like a mass recall of Ambassadors. What happened lately is that 25 career ambassadors, who attained the retirement age or 35 years of public service in December 2018, were recalled.

"They were allowed to remain at their duty posts, given an extension, if that is the word, in view of the upcoming elections, which is now behind us.

"No other Ambassadors, besides these ones, were recalled.

"The non-career Ambassadors are in place while career Ambassadors with more years of public service remain where they are." (NAN)

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Highest Producer of Rice in Africa
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official
Africa's Wealthiest Man Ends The Year U.S.$4.3 Billion Richer
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.