Nigeria: Buhari Meets Guinea Bissau President-Elect in Aso Rock

5 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Hamed Shobiye

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday met the Guinea Bissau's president-elect, Umaro Muhktar Embalo, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

At the meeting, the President reiterated his desire for stability, peace, progress, and prosperity in the West African sub-region.

A statement issued by the President's Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said Embalo had come to Nigeria on a "thank you visit" and to express his "good wishes" following his victory in the country's elections.

According to the statement, President Buhari told the new Guinea Bissau leader that development was impossible without stability in the sub-region.

He commended the outgoing President, José Mário Vaz, for supporting the emergence of Embalo in the second round of balloting "in the interest of peace and stability."

President Buhari said history would remember President Vaz for putting national interest above his own, stressing that he cared for peace within the region.

He expressed his desire for both countries to work together for the betterment of their citizens and reiterated his vision for peace, progress, and prosperity in West Africa. (NAN)

