Nigerians Must Stop Going to UK, U.S. Others for Treatment - Buhari

Photo: Pixabay
4 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Nwafor Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari has on Friday said that Nigerians must stop the habit of travelling outside the country for medical treatment.

"Nigerians have suffered so much going abroad for medical treatment. This is not good for us and it must stop because we can't afford it again."

Disclosing this at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, during the inauguration and handover of completed projects to the management of the hospital, the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu who represented Buhari, opined that the country can no longer afford travelling abroad for medicals.

His words, according to Punch, "We have paid very serious attention to the health of our people and will continue to do so. The projects you celebrate their completion today were seriously affecting the workings of this teaching hospital. But today, we can say their completion have started helping to improve on the performance and welfare of both the staff and patients of this hospital.

"I wish to use this medium to congratulate the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, and his team in the Ecological Fund Office; the project contractor, Messrs Amayaro Nigeria Limited, as well as the project consultant, Messrs Kanode and Associates Limited, for their commitment to ensuring timely and speedy completion of the project."

Recall that Buhari had in the recent past spent over 50 days abroad for medical treatment and check-ups.

