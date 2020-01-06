Nigeria: U.S. Rapper Cardi B Attacks Trump Considers 'Filing Nigerian Citizenship'

American rapper, Cardi B who visited Nigeria last year (2019), December has attacked the actions of the United States President, Donald Trump and said; "I'm filing for my Nigerian citizenship".

Cardi B on her Twitter account posted, "Naaaaa these memes are f**kin but shit ain't no joke! Specially being from New York .Its sad this man is putting Americans live in danger. Dumbest move Trump did till date ... I'm filing for my Nigerian citizenship."

Many believe her recent reaction is in response to the US airstrike that killed Iran military commander, Qasem Soleimani.

The attack was ordered by Mr Trump and in defence of his action, the US president said the action is necessitated to 'stop a war'.

"We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war. "I have deep respect for the Iranian people. They are a remarkable people, with an incredible heritage and unlimited potential," Mr Trump said.

- Never a Fan -

Born, Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, the 27-year-old has never been a fan of the 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump.

Cardi B is a strong fan of Democrats presidential candidate, Bernie Sanders. She endorsed Bernie Sanders ahead of the 2016 election.

The rapper according to Time report featured in live coverage of the US 2016 presidential election. When the election was seen swinging in the direction of Donald Trump, Cardi said; "Trump got me nervous because he might take my shmoney away!".

In April 2018, Bernie Sanders confirmed Cardi B's support for his American vision; "Cardi B is right. If we are really going to make America great we need to strengthen Social Security so that seniors are able to retire with the dignity they deserve."

- Come to Ghana -

Leveraging on the poor power supply in Nigeria, Ghanaians jested Cardi B to forgo Nigeria and come to Ghana instead except she has a generator.

- Cardi B Trending -

The backlash between the two African countries (Nigeria and Ghana) made Cardi B, one of the trending keywords on twitter.

- Picking My Tribe -

Cardi B also joked on the tribe she will choose on arrival in Nigeria.

Nigerians have been designing pictures of her in different attires.

- Iran Vow Revenge for Commander's Death -

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei swiftly promised "severe revenge" and declared three days of mourning.

Soleimani's body was expected to arrive in Tehran on Saturday night before being taken to the Shiite holy city of Mashhad the next day for a ceremony to be held next to Imam Reza's shrine, a statement posted on the Guards website late Friday said.

"A ceremony will next be held in Tehran on Monday morning, and then the pure body of this soldier of the people and the nation will be buried in Kerman on Tuesday morning," it added.

