Zimbabwe: Chitungwiza Outlines Mandate for New Year

Chitungwiza Municipality has outlined an ambitious plan to transform the town this year, mainly focusing on water and sanitation, procurement of refuse trucks, installation of four sets of traffic lights and construction of a new people's market.

The town's mayor councillor Lovemore Maiko said the projects contained in the council's 2020 developmental plan would be largely funded by devolution funds, council's internal resources and private partnerships.

"The success of this infrastructural development budget hinges on commitment and close monitoring," he said. "It is, therefore, strongly recommended that management sits on a weekly basis preferably every Friday to assess implementation progress.

"To that end, each director should develop a 100-day plan, which shall be used as the implementation vehicle for the main plan. On the other hand, relevant committees and full council must receive an update on a monthly basis to review progress."

Cllr Maiko said the top projects included that of emergency water and sanitation phase III that involved the Seke and Zengeza replacement of collapsed trunk sewers at a cost of $7 million from devolution funds.

The other projects include procurement of three refuse compactors and skip truck for $4 million, again from devolution funds.

Council plans to procure 55 skip dishes at a cost of $1,6 million using devolution funds or own resources.

On roads, Cllr Maiko said four intersections had been selected for the installation of traffic lights at C-Junction, Tilcor/Chitungwiza Road, Seke/Chaminuka and Cnr Mharapara/Seke.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Installation of the traffic lights will cost $600 000. Roads in bad shape in the town will be given a major boost as council targets to rehabilitate eight kilometres using $5,8 million from devolution funds or Zinara," he said.

To deal with refuse, Mr Maiko said council planned to use its own funds amounting to $5,6 million to upgrade its landfill through, "fencing, procurement of land compactor and landfill incinerator."

He said council was targeting the construction and rehabilitation of people's markets.

"We are looking at the construction of Zengeza 2 and Makoni people's markets, upgrading of Chikwanha market and Huruyadzo people's market," he said.

Mr Maiko said council was planning to resuscitate the use of abandoned bus termini using public private partnerships or own resources.

The local authority will regularise about 1 000 stands at a cost of $40 million.

Mr Maiko said council budgeted $6 million from internal resources to prepare a master plan for the town.