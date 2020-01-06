Zimbabwe: Trio Joins FC Platinum

THREE new faces trained with FC Platinum on Saturday as they resumed their 2020 pre-season preparations as well as the return leg of their Total CAF Champions League Group B football encounter against Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

The return leg is set for Barbourfields this coming Saturday.

Manica Diamonds attacking midfielder Stanley Ngala, ZPC Kariba's Jimmy Gwara and Hwange left back Nomore Chinyerere took to their paces with the rest of the Pure Platinum Play lads under the watchful eyes of coach Lizwe Sweswe and his assistant Patrick Mandizha.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League's second runner-up on the 2019 Soccer Star of the Year award and Triangle United skipper Ralph Kawondera is expected to join the Zvishavane-based miners this week as Sweswe seeks to fortify his squad following the departure of six senior players whose contracts were not renewed.

Goalkeeper Wallace Magalane, holding midfielder Devon Chafa, attacking midfielders Charles Sibanda and Rodwell Chinyengetere as well as forwards Albert Eonde and Mkhokheli Dube left FC Platinum.

"At the moment we have no official comment regards incoming players until after our match against Al Ahly. Our focus now is the match and nothing else so I cant confirm anything that you are asking about now," said FC Platinum media and communications officer Chido Chizondo.

However, some players that spoke to Chronicle Sport confirmed the trio's attendance on Saturday.

"We trained with the new guys on Saturday as we resumed our preparations and I understand Ralph will be joining us this week," said one player.

Pure Platinum Play are still searching for their maiden Champions League mini league win, having managed just two points in the previous edition while in this edition, they have lost all their opening three games, losing 1-2 away to Al Hilal of Sudan, going down 0-3 at home to Tunisian side Etoile Du Sahel and falling 0-2 to eight times Champions League winners Al Ahly to remain rooted at the bottom of the group while the other three sides all have six points with three rounds of matches remaining. The Zimbabwean champions have been victims of their own failure to turn ball possession dominance into goals while their opponents have been emphatic in front of goal with the few chances they get.