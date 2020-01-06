Zimbabwe: Mteki Urges Nation to Rally Behind President

6 January 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Wallace Ruzvidzo

Cde Brian Mteki, who recently rejoined Zanu PF after having challenged President Mnangagwa as one of the 23 presidential aspirants in the 2018 harmonised elections, has urged the nation to rally behind the Head of State as he leads the country on a recovery path.

In an interview with The Herald, Cde Mteki said the ruling party will continue to work towards the betterment of people's livelihoods as servant leadership was its hallmark.

He said the country should be patient with the New Dispensation as it was working tirelessly to find and implement permanent solutions to citizens' challenges.

"Expectations for 2020 are to get the country to run, move the country forward and unite our people and its economy," he said.

"We have to support the ideology of President Mnangagwa. He is a visionary and listening President, so the country should be patient and we hope 2020 will bring good news to the people.

"Let us aim to speak with one voice as a country. We will continue to work for the party Zanu PF and for the country."

Cde Mteki urged the country and all Government bureaucrats to continue calling for the unconditional removal of sanctions which have crippled the economy. "We continue our fight against sanctions and to call for their unconditional removal to better the livelihoods of the people because they have negatively impacted people's lives," he said.

