Zimbabwe: Stolen Car Lands CID Boss in Trouble

6 January 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Munyaradzi Musiiwa

Gweru officer-in-charge Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Detective Inspector Leonard Gwandu, was last Friday arrested on allegations of criminal abuse of office after he released a vehicle suspected to have been stolen in South Africa.

Det Insp Gwandu appeared before Gweru magistrate Tavengwa Sangster on Saturday facing charges of criminal abuse of duty as a public officer.

He was remanded on $1 000 bail to January 17.

The State alleged that Gwandu released a Toyota Hilux Raider to businessman Shepherd Tundiya without following due process.

The court heard that Tundiya was arrested in October after being suspected of driving a stolen vehicle which did not have registration number plates.

The vehicle was taken to CID Gweru where Gwandu is the officer-in-charge.

It is alleged that Gwandu and other junior police officers checked the vehicle on the Interpol database which is installed in his office.

The database showed that the vehicle might have been stolen from Mr Thomas Blom in South Africa.

Tundiya was subsequently charged with theft of a motor vehicle, and was acquitted on December 13 last year, but no order was made as to the disposal of the vehicle.

It was heard that the police had not handed over the vehicle documents to the clerk of court to enable the court to issue an order of disposition.

On December 14, the court heard, Gwandu released the vehicle which South African Police Service officers were coming to identify.

Tundiya told the court that he bought the vehicle from a car dealer, Patrick Mutodi, in Harare.

He said he was also a victim in the event that the car was stolen.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Highest Producer of Rice in Africa
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Africa's Wealthiest Man Ends The Year U.S.$4.3 Billion Richer
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.