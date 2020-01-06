South Africa: Hilary Duff On Honeymoon in South Africa - 'Already Seen the Big 5 - Doesn't Get Better Than This'

Cape Town — Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma ended their 2019 by celebrating their love for one another.

The couple, who started dating three years ago and share one-year-old Banks - Hilary also has a seven-year-old son, Luca, from her previous marriage to Mike Comrie - exchanged vows in an intimate wedding ceremony on 21 December. Now, the happy couple is spending time honeymooning in South Africa, as seen in Hilary Duff's Instagram stories. In it the Lizzie McGuire star appears to be in-and-around Kruger National Park, revealing they're staying close to the Sabie River.

The 32-year-old also shared a photo on her feed relaxing with her musician husband. On the post she wrote, "Honeymooning with my honey. Already seen the big five and had so many naps. Doesn't get better than this... "

We couldn't agree more - and neither can Noah Centineo.

The Netflix heartthrob has also been spotted vacationing with family and friends in Cape Town, making stops at La Parada, Truth Coffee and Checkers.

