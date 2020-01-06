Kenya: Shock As Pastor Stabs Wife to Death Then Commits Suicide Inside Church

6 January 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Worshippers of Ground For Jesus Church were on Sunday left in shock after the pastor stabbed his wife to death before committing suicide during a church service in Mombasa.

According to police report the pastor, Elisha Misiko, unleashed a knife at the pulpit, where he was sitting together with his wife, and stabbed her on the back and head, leaving her for dead.

The woman succumbed to her injuries moments after being rushed to Coast General Hospital.

Witnesses say the pastor then committed suicide by slitting his throat using the same knife.

Kisauni Police Commander Julius Kiragu confirmed the incident saying investigations into the incident were underway.

The police also found on Misiko a 17-page suicide note detailing marital disputes with his wife.

However, the police did not share details of the suicide note.

The two bodies were moved to the Coast General Hospital mortuary.

