South Africa: Anderson, Harris Hand SA First Win At ATP Cup

6 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sport24

Cape Town — Kevin Anderson and Lloyd Harris gave South Africa their first win at the inaugural ATP Cup in Brisbane, Australia on Monday.

Anderson, playing in his first tournament in seven months after an injury plagued 2019, powered past Chile's Christian Garin 6-0, 6-3.

According to the ATP Tour's official website , Anderson dropped only two first-service points (24/26) and didn't face a break point against the 23-year-old Garin.

Earlier, world No 99 Harris defeated Chile's Nicolas Jarry 6-4, 6-4. The 22-year-old South African broke three times and fought off a late surge from the Chilean.

Later, Raven Klaasen and Ruan Roelofse made it 3-0 to South Africa when they rallied to beat Garin and Jarry 1-6, 6-3, 10-7 in the mandatory doubles match.

The South Africans lost their first Group A match of the ATP Cup 3-0 against a Novak Djokovic-led Serbia on Saturday.

- Compiled by Herman Mostert

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

