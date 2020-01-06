Kenya: Cuba's President Seeks Answers From Somalia and Kenya Over Two Abducted Doctors

President Miguel Diaz-Canel spoke with his counterparts in Kenya and Somalia, December 31st, to inquire about efforts underway to ensure the "safe return" to the island of Cuban doctors abducted by terrorists in the border area between the two nations, Granma newspaper has reported.

"I held conversations with the Presidents of Kenya and Somalia," Uhuru Kenyatta and Abdullahi Mohamed, respectively, the Cuban leader tweeted, during which the current state of bilateral relations was addressed.

Also discussed were "efforts to achieve the safe return to the homeland of doctors Assel Herrera and Landy Rodriguez. Our support to their families," he added.

Cuba recently thanked the Kenyan government for its work to secure the release and safe return of the doctors, who were adducted April 12, as they were traveling in a vehicle to Mandera Hospital, near the border with Somalia.

Ines Maria Chapman, a vice president of Cuba's Council of Ministers, stated on December 16 that Herrera and Rodriguez "are well", and that "efforts for their safe return continue."

During a meeting with the national press, Chapman explained that as part of her participation in the African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) Summit, which took place December 9-10 in Nairobi, she spoke with Kenyan officials and discussed the prisoners' situation.

Herrera and Rodriguez worked at the Mandera hospital as members of Cuba's medical brigade in the country, like thousands of other health professionals around the world.

"Our people can be sure that the leadership of the Party and the Cuban government are devoting permanent attention to this issue, and our priority is that they return safely to the homeland," Chapman said, while emphasizing that Cuban authorities "are informed of how both doctors are doing, and in regular contact with their families in Cuba."