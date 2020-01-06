South Africa: Man, 30, Arrested in Connection With Zinhle Muthwa's Murder

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Zinhle Muthwa, whose bruised body was found on the side of a KZN road on New Year's morning.

Muthwa's body was recovered at 09:55 on Wednesday at Ndaya Reserve in KwaZulu-Natal, News24 previously reported. The 29-year-old had head injuries and multiple bruises.

Her parents positively identified her body on Thursday.

"On January 4, 2020, Umbumbulu detectives led by the station commander followed up information regarding the suspect involved in the murder," said police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala on Sunday.

"A 30-year-old suspect was traced and arrested in the Umbumbulu area after an intensive investigation. A firearm suspected to be used in the commission of an offence was also confiscated by police."

The man would appear in the Umbumbulu Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Muthwa's initial disappearance sparked an outcry on social media, continuing ongoing fears of gender-based violence into the new year, which had reached boiling point during the #AmINext movement in mid-2019.

Media reports said she had initially gone missing after someone in a white car picked her up in New Germany.

Philisiwe Mnisi, Muthwa's friend and co-worker, initially shared her fears on social media that her friend had gone missing. Muthwa had earlier left a voice note saying she was going to a shop, and would usually update her friend on her whereabouts, TimesLive reported.

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula welcomed the arrest of the suspect and praised the investigative team.

- Compiled by Paul Herman

Source: News24