Yaounde — Malkia Strikers opened their 2020 African Olympics qualifying campaign with a hard fought 3-1 win over Egypt on Sunday here at the Palais polyvalent des sports (Paposy) Arena.

The Kenyans recovered from losing the opening set 23-25 to win the next three 25-15, 25-21 and 25-22 to get off to winning start.

Kenya play Botswana in their second game on Monday.

more to follow.....