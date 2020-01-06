Namibia: Chinese Firm Eyes Majority Stake in Ohorongo

5 January 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

CHINESE company, West China Cement Limited, is to acquire a majority stake in Namibia's cement company, Ohorongo Cement, the company announced on Sunday.

The company seeks to acquire a 70% stake from Schwenk Zement International in a deal worth roughly N$14,9 billion (US$104,4 million) that was concluded on 3 January 2020.

Speaking to The Namibian, Ohorongo cement's spokesperson Frankleen Alberts said: "We confirm that Schwenk Zement International and West China Cement International entered into a sale and purchase agreement in respect of Schwenk Namibia shares."

In a statement, West China Cement said the sale is still awaiting the approval of the relevant authorities in Namibia.

