Zimbabwe: Teachers' Salaries a National Scandal - Chamisa

5 January 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Staff Reporter

MDC President Nelson Chamisa has described as a national scandal, salaries that teachers in government schools are earning and demanded that the government must restore their dignity.

The opposition leader said this at the weekend while addressing delegates attending the Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) 4th national congress at Belvedere Teachers' Technical College in Harare.

"Teachers are important. Teachers are the bedrock of society as they mould our citizens. We must restore the dignity of teachers in Zimbabwe. Teachers are earning RTGS1 000 before deductions. It's an indictment on our government," told hundreds of delegates attending the two-day congress.

This is equivalent to around US$30 per month using black market rates.

Chamisa also called for a review of the new curriculum to evaluate whether it was achieving its objectives, was well funded and meeting the needs of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

"There must be consultation," he said.

In 2017, the government introduced a new curriculum for primary and secondary education, which has been received with mixed reactions from various stakeholders.

Chimisa said under an MDC government, the current main opposition party, would ensure that schools have facilities to cater for the needs of people living with disabilities.

"We must ensure that schools have adequate facilities for person with disabilities. We have included the needs of persons with disabilities in our SMART Policy and will lobby to have these implemented," he said.

Meanwhile, Zanu PF has snubbed an invitation to attend the PTUZ congress despite being invited by the organisers.

"We invited two major (political) parties (Zanu PF and MDC) to our Congress currently underway," Majongwe said at the weekend.

