Sudan Mourns Outstanding Journalist, Lyric Writer, Fadlallah Mohamed

Sudanese were deeply saddened by the recent departure of journalist and lyric writer Fadlallah Mohamed who died in a Khartoum hospital aged76.

Mohamed is one of the symbols of the Sudanese press, having made a rich, independent and neutral contribution, often at the helms of successful publications.

This successful career as a journalist and as a moderate columnist has qualified him to assume the chairmanship of the press watchdog "the National Council for the Press and Publications."

In an obituary, Culture and Information Minister Faisal Mohamed Salih (himself a journalist and journalist trainer) said: "I today mourn an outstanding figure in journalism and poetry who enriched the conscience of Sudanese and infused his professionalism in his subordinates in the press."

The late Mohamed had shone on the heels of the 21 October 1964 Revolution that ousted General Ibrahim Abboud.

He had, at that time, written a lot of patriotic poems in what later on came to be aloctoberiyyat (songs written in praise of that October Revolution).

His "October Wahid Wa Eshreen (October 21) and Shahr Ashara, Hababu Ashara (October, welcome) and others, which were performed by popular Musician Mohamed Alamin, had captured the feelings of Sudanese ever since.

It is no wonder for Mohamed to be so moved by and to glorify the 21 October Revolution, because he was one of the students of the University of Khartoum that saw massive rallies that led to the downfall of General Abboud.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It was not just patriotic verse that tied Mohamed to Musician Mohamed Alamin. Poet Mohamed had also supplied the musician with outstanding romances like: "Alhub Walzoroof (love and circumstances), Bitit'allam Min Alayyam (you will learn by time), Aljareeda (the newspaper) and many others.

All of these romances were a new trend in Sudanese lyric and have made of Mohamed Alamin an artistic icon of all generations. Up to now Alamin's theatre is always fully packed with music lovers, old and young.

The late Mohamed was born in the Central City of Wad Medani on 25 December 1944.

In 1968 he graduated from the University of Khartoum with a BA in law. He worked very briefly at the Attorney General's before turning to journalism and writing.

As a student Mohamed was elected chairman of the forty-person council of the University of Khartoum's Students Union.

As a journalist Mohamed had worked in several publications, including a long-time editor of the widely distributed 'Alkhartoum' daily.