Kenya: Johanna Omolo Proposes to His Long-Term Fiancée in Paris

5 January 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Kymani Kiarie

Kenyan international Johanna Omolo had an amazing 2019. From cementing his position in Harambee Stars' squad by scoring crucial goals for the team at AFCON 2019 and the 2021 qualifiers to getting featured on one of the leading sports websites in the world, The Players Tribune, to winning the FIFPRO Merit Award for the outstanding community work he does in Dandora through the Johanna Omolo Foundation.

And here is the Merit Award! Once again, congrats @luchyboy for all the good work done by your @Omolofoundation 👌👏 #cercleofficialhttps://t.co/OCGmEqzvTE pic.twitter.com/Hpaon3r3KK -- FIFPRO (@FIFPro) December 9, 2019

The Belgium-based midfielder has now started the year on another high by proposing to his long-term fiancée Gladys Mumbi, and behold... in the city of love, Paris!

And yes, she definitely said yes!

The former Dandora Youth midfielder announced the new development on his Instagram page, admitting that he was very nervous as he went down on his knees to propose to the love of his life due to the fact it was random and a lot of people witnessed it.

Omolo is known to be a very private, reserved and shy person.

The two lovebirds live together in Brugge, Belgium and are blessed with a daughter.

The missus, who is a business lady specializing in fashion, also expressed her joy on Instagram, posting a photo of the ring with the caption; "2020 couldn't have started any better than this... "

💍 OUIIIII ❤️❤️❤️ . . . . . . #TookAknee#ShitMadeMeNervousInfrontOfAllThosePeopleInParis😄😄#SheWasntReady#IGotAYESbutImmediatelyToldNowgetup!!😳😳SheWasMoreNervousThanIwas😂😂. - A post shared by Omolo (@omolo15) on Jan 3, 2020 at 10:08am PST

Omolo has been playing professionally in Belgium since 2007 and currently features for Cercle Brugge, a team co-owned by French giants AS Monaco.

