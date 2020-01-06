Kenya: Three Arrested for Conning KDF Enthusiast

4 January 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Friday arrested three individuals who defrauded a man Sh410,000 while pretending to be in a position to help him join the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

The were identified as Paul Parsamei Sirere, Jackline Magaya and Alex Kingwa.

In a statement shared on official social media accounts, the DCI said that the victim was lured into the deal by Mr Sirere.

CALLING LETTER

"Having been lured into the trap by one Mr Paul Parsamei Sirere the victim had met the trio at Accra Hotel Nairobi on January 2, 2020 and upon giving the cash issued with KDF Calling Letter. They had agreed to meet again yesterday (Friday) for yet another deal to "help" a relative of the victim get enrolled," part of the statement issued by DCI read.

The victim showed the alleged calling letter to a friend who told him to seek advice from DCI since the letter looked suspicious.

The DCI detectives then informed him that the letter was fake and they launched a manhunt for the suspects.

They later ambushed them and found them with more fake calling letters.

The DCI said that the three were under police custody and will be arraigned in court on Monday.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Highest Producer of Rice in Africa
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Africa's Wealthiest Man Ends The Year U.S.$4.3 Billion Richer
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.