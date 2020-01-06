Kenya: Three Arrested for Conning KDF Enthusiast

Detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Friday arrested three individuals who defrauded a man Sh410,000 while pretending to be in a position to help him join the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

The were identified as Paul Parsamei Sirere, Jackline Magaya and Alex Kingwa.

In a statement shared on official social media accounts, the DCI said that the victim was lured into the deal by Mr Sirere.

CALLING LETTER

"Having been lured into the trap by one Mr Paul Parsamei Sirere the victim had met the trio at Accra Hotel Nairobi on January 2, 2020 and upon giving the cash issued with KDF Calling Letter. They had agreed to meet again yesterday (Friday) for yet another deal to "help" a relative of the victim get enrolled," part of the statement issued by DCI read.

The victim showed the alleged calling letter to a friend who told him to seek advice from DCI since the letter looked suspicious.

The DCI detectives then informed him that the letter was fake and they launched a manhunt for the suspects.

They later ambushed them and found them with more fake calling letters.

The DCI said that the three were under police custody and will be arraigned in court on Monday.