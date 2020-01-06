Nigeria: PDP Urges National Assembly to Halt Electricity Tariff Hike

6 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Saawua Terzungwe

The Peoples Democratic Party has rejected the new increase in electricity tariff announced by the Federal Government and asked the National Assembly to halt it.

The party alleged that the hike was a draconian, obnoxious and provocative policy which was completely against the interest and wellbeing of Nigerians.

The PDP, in a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, alleged that the policy was in furtherance of the fleecing of Nigerians who were "overburdened and groaning under the weight of high costs, economic repression and heavy taxes already foisted on them by the government.

"It is lamentable that Nigerians, who are already suffering the devastating negative impact of the recent increase in the Value Added Tax (VAT) from 5 percent to 7.5 by the APC administration, are now being further suppressed with increased electricity tariff.

"Our party holds that the increase in electricity tariff, under the prevailing harsh economic conditions, is injurious to the wellbeing of Nigerians as it will further stress the productive sector and lead to an upsurge in the cost of regular and essential goods and services, including food, medicine, housing, education and other critical needs.

"This APC policy, if allowed, will worsen the suffering of Nigerians as it will put more stress on already overburdened families, cripple businesses, result in job losses and exacerbate the prevailing frightening unemployment rate under the Buhari administration.

