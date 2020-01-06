Nigeria: Rejig Security Architecture to End Killings, PDP Tells Buhari

6 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Saawua Terzungwe

The Peoples Democratic Party has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to rejig the nation's security architecture to end the wanton killings and bloodletting in the country.

The party said Nigeria could not afford to continue to be a large funeral parlour and a country where citizens have to contend daily with the fear and pain of death.

Describing the Thursday's killing of about 23 innocent Nigerians by marauders in Tawari Community in Kogi State as dastardly and completely unacceptable, the PDP, in a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said Buhari must inject new blood into the security system.

"The PDP notes that the invasion of the helpless Tawari community and the killing spree, which reportedly lasted unrepressed for several hours, despite earlier security apprehensions in the area, points to government's direct negligence to its primary duty to protect the people.

"The PDP blames the unabated killing and violence in various parts of the country on security lapses under the present administration as well as the manifest failure of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to decisively track down and prosecute killers and perpetrators of violence in our country.

"Our party recalls that no decisive steps have been taken to prosecute the perpetrators of mass killings that shook our nation in Benue,

Kaduna, Katsina, Bauchi, Taraba, Yobe, Zamfara, Kano, Niger, Rivers, Ebonyi, Abia and of course Kogi state, under the All Progressives Congress administration.

"It is indeed disheartening that the APC administration is now trying to reduce the functions of the office of the Commander-in Chief of our nation to issuing press releases and condolences message each time marauders invade communities and massacre defenseless compatriots, instead of tracking down and dealing with the perpetrators.

"Such failures by government embolden killers, insurgents, marauders and kidnappers who have now virtually taken over our highways and holding citizens hostage in their homes, forests and caves," the PDP stated.

