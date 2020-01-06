Nigeria: Why We Hired Private Firm to Recruit National Team Coaches - NFF

The Nigeria Football Federation has stated that the recruitment of national team coaches which is being handled by a private consulting firm is to get the best hands to handle the teams.

This was made known by the NFF's Second Vice President, Shehu Dikko while speaking in an online interactive interview said the all arrangements have been concluded to recruit the coaches by PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited (PWC)

Dikko who also doubles as the chairman of the League Management Company stated that "Well, the NFF has concluded arrangements to advertise for all the available national team coaches positions for all qualified and competent coaches to apply and it's hoped the best hands would get the job," he said.

"The NFF technical department, technical committee and the establishment commitee has sat down and came up with strict criteria for each of the available coaching position as well as the remuneration. And this has been handed over to our consultants PwC that will now review it and benchmark it to global standards."

"PwC will advertise and managed the process so as to ensure only those that meets the requirements are selected and interviewed to select the best."

He said that the objective here is to give a level playing field for all qualified interested coaches. Hopefully this will be completed soonest to enable the teams starts preparations in earnest" he concluded.

It would be recalled that virtually all the National team coaches have been relieved of their jobs with exemption of those of the Super Eagles. This no doubt may not unconnected to series of poor results recorded by the teams in the last one year.