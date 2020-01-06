Nigeria: Why We Hired Private Firm to Recruit National Team Coaches - NFF

6 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olusola Jide

The Nigeria Football Federation has stated that the recruitment of national team coaches which is being handled by a private consulting firm is to get the best hands to handle the teams.

This was made known by the NFF's Second Vice President, Shehu Dikko while speaking in an online interactive interview said the all arrangements have been concluded to recruit the coaches by PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited (PWC)

Dikko who also doubles as the chairman of the League Management Company stated that "Well, the NFF has concluded arrangements to advertise for all the available national team coaches positions for all qualified and competent coaches to apply and it's hoped the best hands would get the job," he said.

"The NFF technical department, technical committee and the establishment commitee has sat down and came up with strict criteria for each of the available coaching position as well as the remuneration. And this has been handed over to our consultants PwC that will now review it and benchmark it to global standards."

"PwC will advertise and managed the process so as to ensure only those that meets the requirements are selected and interviewed to select the best."

He said that the objective here is to give a level playing field for all qualified interested coaches. Hopefully this will be completed soonest to enable the teams starts preparations in earnest" he concluded.

It would be recalled that virtually all the National team coaches have been relieved of their jobs with exemption of those of the Super Eagles. This no doubt may not unconnected to series of poor results recorded by the teams in the last one year.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Highest Producer of Rice in Africa
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official
Africa's Wealthiest Man Ends The Year U.S.$4.3 Billion Richer
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.