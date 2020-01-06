Botswana: Masisi Salutes Molomo

Mochudi — Former Speaker of the National Assembly, Mr Ray Molomo (89), was laid to rest at his homestead in Mochudi on January 3.

Mr Molomo died on December 25 after a protracted battle with cancer.

Speaking during the funeral service, the President, Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi, described Mr Molomo as an educationist of repute and credited him for educating some of the country's prominent leaders.

Dr Masisi said it was with a deep sense of weariness to bid farewell to a life well lived.

He said this was not only a loss to Molomo family, but also to the nation of Botswana.

He said, in spite of the heaviness Batswana held in their hearts, they did not regard the day as awkward nor an end to a legacy, but rather the validation of the convictions that they carried to stay true to their cause.

The passing on of such a great man, Dr Masisi said, ignited words of nobel laureate and novelist, Rabindranath Tagore, who said "death is not extinguishing the light; it is putting out the lamp because the dawn has come."

He said for those that Mr Molomo's life touched, the legacy that he had left was a dawn of a new future they looked forward to.

"Mr Molomo's teachings and mentorship to my own successful career in the civil service, 11 years for those who do not know and later in politics, I am still counting; were the virtues of humility and magnanimity, can never be overstated," he said.

He noted that Mr Molomo remained influential on the country's affairs until his last breath.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Botswana Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said as the nation bid farewell to Mr Molomo, it did so remembering him as the former Speaker of the National Assembly and cabinet minister, whose contribution to the development of this country had been a tremendous and impactful one.

"He was a consummate diplomat par excellence and we always remember him as a micro individual who strongly believed in improving the welfare of our people. He was a rare patriot who called a spade a spade and not a fork, when discussing issues of national importance," he said.

President Masisi further said Mr Molomo had been a source of inspiration to all, as a mentor, a visionary leader and a parent.

He said his forth right character had been a liberating factor, encouraging others in turn to do the same.

"A teacher at heart, for as the saying 'once a teacher always a teacher and if you can read you must thank a teacher'," he said.

He said even towards the end of his days, his concerns for the future of young people remained at his heart, particularly those neglected by their families and without a sense of purpose in their lives.

President Masisi said it was his vision for parents and traditional leadership to engage government in one path to set a strong foundation for the coming generations.

Source : BOPA