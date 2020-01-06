Angola: Pedalé Hospital's Role Clarified

Luanda — Pedro Maria Tonha "Pedalé" Hospital?s assistance will not be restricted to the State?s top leaders but cover all Angolans in need, according to the President?s Security Affairs Office.

In a statement released Saturday, the source denied reports that the future health unit will only provide health care to top leaders.

The health facility will help reduce the costs related to medical evacuations and specialised training abroad, stressed the President's Security Affairs Office.

Indeed, it is a public institute aimed to provide high quality medical and surgical assistance to the public, as well as evaluation and treatment in clinical cases forwarded by the National Health Board and the Military Medical Board, the source clarified.

The unit will run undergraduate, postgraduate and continuing training as well as medical and biomedical research.

The hospital's works began in 2012, but came to a halt years later due to financial constraints, the source added.

The works resumed in 2018 after a visit by the President of the Republic aimed to assess the state of progress of the works.