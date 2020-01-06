Angola: Pedalé Hospital's Role Clarified

5 January 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Pedro Maria Tonha "Pedalé" Hospital?s assistance will not be restricted to the State?s top leaders but cover all Angolans in need, according to the President?s Security Affairs Office.

In a statement released Saturday, the source denied reports that the future health unit will only provide health care to top leaders.

The health facility will help reduce the costs related to medical evacuations and specialised training abroad, stressed the President's Security Affairs Office.

Indeed, it is a public institute aimed to provide high quality medical and surgical assistance to the public, as well as evaluation and treatment in clinical cases forwarded by the National Health Board and the Military Medical Board, the source clarified.

The unit will run undergraduate, postgraduate and continuing training as well as medical and biomedical research.

The hospital's works began in 2012, but came to a halt years later due to financial constraints, the source added.

The works resumed in 2018 after a visit by the President of the Republic aimed to assess the state of progress of the works.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
Southern Africa
Health
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Africa's Wealthiest Man Ends The Year U.S.$4.3 Billion Richer

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.